Man drowns

Monday, 05 April 2021
AN elderly man drowned in the marina in Henley Road, Caversham.
The 72-year-old is believed to have entered the water at about 1pm on Friday.
The emergency services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, say police.
