Monday, 12 April 2021

Driver in ban breach

A WOMAN has been banned from driving for a second time for breaching her first disqualification.

Yvonne Ochieng, 36, of The Causeway, Caversham, was caught driving without insurance in January. She then obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.

Ochieng admitted the offences when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

She was banned from driving for two years and five months and also fined £300 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34.

