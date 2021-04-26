Peppard: Hilary Smart (Lib)

I LIVE in Caversham with my family, which includes two pre-school children. I am an enthusiastic user of and advocate for bus, library and children’s services.

I have a technical background, having studied mathematics at Cambridge University. I am now a financial modeller working on the financing of biomass power plants.

During the covid pandemic I have (when legal) volunteered leading walk and talk groups for new parents. Support for parents and carers is needed now more than ever, and I would like to see more support for volunteer groups trying to meet these needs, as well as clear signposting for council run services.

I believe enabling active transport is a key part of fighting the climate crisis, and improving pedestrian and cycling facilities is high on my agenda. I would like to see the station underpass opened up for cyclist use, to create a safe cycling link between Caversham and Reading centre.

Our family is currently running an experiment in being car free, aided by an ebike, which lets me get the kids up the hill to the nursery in Peppard ward.

If elected I will look to use a mixture of virtual and physical councillor surgeries to chat with residents. I want all interested residents to be able to contribute to the conversation about what can be done to improve and protect our wonderful area.