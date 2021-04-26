Caversham: Ian Binge (Con)

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
MY wife and I have lived and worked in Reading since 2006. My young son attends Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre and enjoys playing for Caversham Trent’s Football Club. I am a keen football fan and I teach Shotokan Karate every week.
I am good at managing complex change programmes, a skill developed over 40 years. A recent £300m development programme required me to manage and control the finances of 20 IT projects simultaneously.
A councillor role would give me the opportunity to contribute towards Reading’s improvement. I am interested in influencing and determining policies on:
• Improving our safety, education, health and wellbeing.
• Improving our transport infrastructure and our use of green energy.
• Improving Reading Borough Council’s management of its accounts.
I want to use my experience of business to give back to the community I live in, creating a safer, healthier and wealthier Reading.
