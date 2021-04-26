Monday, 26 April 2021

Man attacked

A MAN from Caversham faces trial after being accused of aggravated burglary at a Henley home.

Michael Sewell, 30, of Montpelier Drive, will appear at Reading Crown Court on May 18 in connection with an incident in Queen Street Mews on April 13.

He is accused of entering a property and causing grievous bodily harm to a man who lived there.

