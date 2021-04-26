Bicycle stolen

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A BICYCLE was stolen from a garage in Balmore Drive, Caversham.
The burglary took place between 1am and 9am on Thursday last week.
26 April 2021
