Resentenced

A MAN who breached a community order has had the terms of his suspended prison sentence varied.

Samuel Ward, 29, of Mead Close, Caversham, failed to attend building better relationship sessions.

He was sentenced for assault, drink-driving and causing criminal damage at Reading Magistrates’ Court in September 2019. In April he admitted to breaching the order and was fined £80.

His sentence is now four months, suspended for two years, with no order.