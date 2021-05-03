Monday, 03 May 2021

Rule breaker

A MAN who broke coronavirus restrictions has been fined £200.

Richard McDonald, 32, of Scholars Close, Caversham, left the area without reasonable excuse when it was in tier 4 on January 25.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

