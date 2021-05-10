Opening of new school delayed after discovery of subsidence

THE opening of a new permanent site for a primary school has been pushed back by three months.

The Heights Primary School has been based at a temporary facility in Gosbrook Road, Lower Caversham, since opening in 2014.

It was due to start life at Mapledurham Playing Fields, off Upper Woodcote Road, on June 8.

However, the Department for Education recently made the decision to delay the opening to September.

The decision was taken following the discovery of susbsiding land in the car park and early years play area, which only came to light when the additional welfare units were removed.

An independent report has been commissioned to establish the reason for the subsidence, but extensive groundworks may be required.

There have been also been delays in arranging the connection for the utilities on site and progress on the development has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited working hours.

The temporary closure of the access road has also affected the delivery of materials to the site.

Headteacher Karen Edwards said: “The school simply won’t be ready in time for us to move into on June 8. While it is dissapointing, it is completely out of our hands.

“The contractors [Kier Construction] – and nobody really – had been able to anticipate exactly what kind of additional delays covid would bring, because things are changing all the time.

“We can’t move the whole school into the building without it being inhabitable. It is dissapointing for the children and staff, but I’m especially sad for the Year 6 children, because they were founder reception children.We will still make their final weeks special.”

In a letter to parents, Mrs Edwards said it was “particularly distressing” to suffer the setback, having been given reassurance only four weeks earlier that the project was on track.

She added: “We are also very mindful that this will deny our Year 6 pupils the opportunity to attend the new school. To this end, we will be discussing with Kier opportunities for Year 6 pupils and all staff to visit during July.

“We are all upset and very disappointed at this news, but it does mean that not only will we be moving to a complete and fully functioning school, but also that the surrounding works to Mapledurham Playing Fields…should be completed by the time we open.”

Mrs Edwards, who was previously headteacher of Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley for seven years, said it had been difficult trying to run the school at its temporary premises for much longer than the two years originally envisaged.

The school began with 75 pupils across reception and year one but now has about 350 children.

Councillor Isobel Ballsdon, a Mapledurham ward member of the borough council, said: “This is a huge disappointment to the children, families, staff and governing body who had been gearing themselves up to move in after half-term this June.

“It too will be a big disappointment to the residents who live by the temporary building off Gosbrook Road.

“The biggest shame will be for the Year 6 children. who will never get to experience being in the new permanent home.

“As the ward councillor, I am very sad for those children. There are also benefits in that the school will be fully functional when it does open in September and it gives people a little bit more time to work things through.

“Kier couldn’t be completely sure that all the [utilities] connections would be done on time and you can’t have children unable to use the toilets and wash their hands properly, particularly in light of the pandemic.

“Rather than leaving it to the last minute to make a decision, the decision was taken last week.”

The Education and Skills Funding Agency, a government body, offered £1.36million to improve leisure facilities on the playing fields in return for a lease on 1.2 acres of the 25 acres for the school.

The building work by Kier Construction, the contractors of the DfE, finally got under way in March 2019 but was then delayed by the pandemic.

Reading Borough Council, which is a trustee of the land, carried out public consultation on five possible sites for the new school.

The other sites considered were High Ridge in Upper Warren Avenue, Albert Road recreation ground, land at Dyson’s Wood Farm, off Kidmore Road, Caversham Heights, and Bugs Bottom, a large green space off the Hunters Chase development

More than 70 per cent of respondents chose the playing fields as the best option.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The construction of the new site for Heights Primary School is delayed partly due to complexities resulting from the pandemic.

“The build is now approaching its final stages of completion and will benefit the community for many years.”