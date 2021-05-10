Woman saved

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
A STREET in Caversham was closed by police after concerns about a vulnerable woman.
Officers taped off a section of Hemdean Road at about 3.45pm on Thursday last week attend a “fear for welfare incident” in which the woman was feared to be at risk of harm.
Paramedics took her hospital and the road was
re-opened soon afterwards,
10 May 2021
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
