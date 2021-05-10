Monday, 10 May 2021

Woman saved

A STREET in Caversham was closed by police after concerns about a vulnerable woman.

Officers taped off a section of Hemdean Road at about 3.45pm on Thursday last week attend a “fear for welfare incident” in which the woman was feared to be at risk of harm. 

Paramedics took her hospital and the road was
re-opened soon afterwards,

