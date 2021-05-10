Man charged

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
Monday, 10 May 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN has been charged in connection with a murder in Caversham.
Reece Weatherburn, 22, of Nire Road, Caversham, is accused of assisting an offender following the incident in February.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on May 19.
Yannick Cupido, 24, was found stabbed to death in Managua Close at about 12.55am on February 14.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder.
10 May 2021
POLL: Have your say