Saturday, 08 May 2021

Reading Borough Council election results

THE results of the Reading Borough Council elections, which were held yesterday, have been announced.

These include the authority’s Mapledurham, Caversham, Peppard and Thames wards, which cover Caversham and Emmer Green.

In Mapledurham, Isobel Ballsdon held the seat for the Conservatives with 724 votes. She has been a councillor for the past 15 years, having lived in the ward for the past 30 years.

In Caversham, incumbent Richard Davies held the seat for Labour with 1,480 votes. He currently chairs the housing, neighbourhood and leisure committee. 

In Thames, Paul Carnell held the seat for the Conservative Party, with 1,561 votes. He was first elected in 2019. 

In Peppard, Clarence Mitchell and Jane Stanford-Beale held both seats for the Tories, with respectively 1,457 and 1,498 votes. 

