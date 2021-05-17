Watersports centre boss hits back

THE founder of a watersports centre in Caversham has responded to claims that it poses a threat to wildlife.

Cosmonaut Leisure opened Caversham Lakes, off Henley Road, in August and is now seeking retrospective planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council for the northern lake to be used for sport and recreation.

Eye and Dunsden Parish Council has objected due to concerns about wildlife and highway safety.

It said the business had shown “little regard” for planning conditions and that the centre would pose a threat to the ecology of the area.

But Martyn Edwards, founder and chief of Caversham Lakes, says significant attention has been paid to ensuring wildlife is not harmed.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, he says: “I’m aware of the sensitive nature of the site and have been for many years.

“Extensive surveys and reports have been commissioned in accordance with the requirements of the district and county councils, which I continue to positively work with.

“We continue to engage and work towards a common goal with those that wish to have a constructive involvement.”

The Environment Agency says the area could have significant ecological value and has objected on the basis of insufficient information on flooding.