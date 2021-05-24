Monday, 24 May 2021

Burglary trial

A MAN has denied aggravated burglary and wounding with intent at a house in Henley.

Michael Sewell, 30, of Montpelier Drive, Caversham, is due to go on trial at Reading Crown Court on September 6.

The offence is alleged to have happened at a property in Queen Street Mews on April 13.

