Monday, 07 June 2021

Hundreds at bean pole day

HUNDREDS of people attended a sale of plants, bean poles and pea sticks at Caversham Court Gardens.

Gardening groups set up stalls next to the river off Woodcote Road and sold potted flowers, shrubs and vegetables as well as home-made preserves.

They included the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, part of the Ways amd Means Trust. Econet, which organised the event, was selling plant supports from trees in local sustainable woodland.

The annual event didn’t take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Tricia Marcouse said: “Everyone was so happy to be outside again and seeing some familiar faces.

“We were also extremely lucky with the weather as it was dry from start to finish despite rain on both days either side of it.”

