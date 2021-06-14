Artist offers sanctuary for people needing pick-me-up

AN artist is setting up a “sanctuary” where people can learn crafts to help improve their mental health.

Tamalia Reeves has converted two units on Southview Business Park, off Marsack Street, Caversham, into a studio called Creativ.Spaces, which will host workshops in papercraft, candle-making, photography, pottery, textiles, painting, drawing and more.

She will teach children, teenagers and adults through her business Made By Tamalia and will also hire out the space for private functions as well as business and public sector events.

There will also be an informal monthly meet-up called Art.Soul where people can bring their own projects and discuss them with others.

All sessions will take place with social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ms Reeves, 38, who lives in nearby Henley Road, says these events will benefit anyone who has struggled during the lockdowns because creativity and spending time with others is good for emotional wellbeing.

She experienced her own difficulties when her marriage ended and says art offered a vital lifeline while she was recovering.

The studio consists of two rooms, which Ms Reeves and her mother Sue have painted and decorated with second-hand and upcycled goods taken from their own collections or bought online.

The meeting room has a jungle theme with potted tropical plants and a wooden table for guests to sit around. A support beam in the middle of the room has been painted brown and decorated with “foliage” to look like a tree.

The larger classroom has miscellaneous items nailed to the wall, including a small side table and chair. A rear door leads to a small courtyard area with more seating and a mural with a fantasy theme.

Ms Reeves said she spent a “huge” amount on converting the units and received a grant from Reading Borough Council.

She signed the lease in October 2019 and was initially based in the front room only, which at the time was a large store cupboard.

But when the pandemic hit, the tenant of the other room went out of business so she decided to take it over so she could expand.

Ms Reeves said: “I’d always wanted to create an art sanctuary for mental health and wellbeing as that’s my passion but covid forced me to either give up or get bigger.

“It was a huge risk but if I achieve my dream then so be it. The front room was far smaller when I started out and we’ve actually pushed the dividing walls out to make it bigger.

“It’s very sad that the business next door eventually became a casualty of covid but that created an additional opportunity.

“We’ll be offering a mix of practical activities and more specialised workshops focused on topics like using creativity to develop a service or product.

“It’s a very important aspect of business and can help retain staff as well as improving their morale.

“Mum and I had a very limited budget for decoration so much of it came from items we’d hoarded over the years. I’ve always liked things that are a bit whimsical or unusual so we really expressed that.

“It felt surreal to finish because it has been a lifelong dream and I can’t believe it has come to fruition. At the same time, it’s exciting because we’ve got so many plans and can’t wait to share them with everybody.

“I was feeling nervous but now I’m ecstatic that we’re so close to opening.”

Ms Reeves has lived in Caversham since she was a child and has mostly worked in the arts. She was unable to work for a time after separating from her husband in 2018 as the relationship had lasted many years but she now has a new partner.

She had the idea for the teaching business about two years ago and it gave her a new focus.

Ms Reeves said: “When my marriage broke down, it was difficult to do anything as we’d been together for 16 years and my entire life had fallen apart.

“I was lucky to have some amazing friends and, of course, my family to help me through it.

“Art was always my crutch — it calmed me down and kept me sane so I wanted to create somewhere for others to escape the rat race and reconnect with people.

“I’d previously worked with disadvantaged children so I’d seen the benefits first-hand and realised I needed to share them more widely.

“Over the lockdowns, people had to find ways of easing stress and creativity has consistently been shown to relieve symptoms of depression or even dementia.

“The pandemic has really brought the issue to the forefront, especially where children are concerned.

“Without creativity, not much would happen in the world and people wouldn’t be very happy. We’re also social beings and need lots of avenues for that, not just the pub.

“When I was struggling, I would totally have benefited from something like this.

“In fact, I would have struggled during the lockdowns if I didn’t have this project to occupy my time and I feel very sorry for anyone who couldn’t leave their houses.”