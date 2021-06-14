Appeal: Man wanted in connection with burglary

POLICE are trying to trace a man in connection with a robbery in Caversham.

Marcin Morkso, 27, is wanted by Thames Valley Police following an incident in Woods Road on April 9.

A 35-year-old man was assaulted at the property at around 3.30pm and sustained bruising to his face, but did not require hospital treatment.

A 24-year-old man from Salford has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with this incident. He is on police bail until July 8.

Morkso is described as 6ft 4ins tall and of a medium build. He has a brown beard and a shaved head and wears glasses.

He may be in the Reading area, but also has links to Bradford.

Detective constable Susan Proctor, from Reading police station, said: “Officers want to speak to him about this incident, so I would also appeal for Marcin Morsko himself to please get in touch with police.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, but call police instead.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 43210149356.