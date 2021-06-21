Used goods sale for children’s mental health charity

RESIDENTS of Caversham Park Village sold second-hand goods in aid of a children’s mental health charity.

Fifteen neighbours signed up for the Green Ticket Trail, which ran from 10am to 1pm on Sunday and raised £127 for Young Minds.

It was organised by teacher Katie Hughes, who lives in Caversham with her husband Paul and their children, Thomas, nine, Oliver, six, and Rosie, one.

Residents sold shoes, toys, books, games, furniture and homeware.

Mrs Hughes, 39, said: “We would have liked a few more buyers but everyone seemed really positive.

“One lady said she had lived there for seven years and it was the first time she had ever met her neighbour and they started chatting. It was nice to see people connecting in that way. There was a guy who was doing a second-hand sale because he is moving to Denmark.”

Young Mind’s mission is to ensure no young person feels alone with their mental health and that they receive the help they need.

Mrs Hughes said: “Lots of people have suffered because of the lockdown and I think it was great that we did it for such a worthy charity.

“Having three children myself and having to home-school them during lockdown as well as being a teacher, I wanted to focus on a children’s mental health charity given the current climate.”

Mrs Hughes organised a similar trail two years ago in aid of Helen and Douglas House, which had 62 sellers. She had hoped to hold another event last year but couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic.