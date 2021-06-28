New gym to open but cinema plan scrapped

PLANS to open a boutique cinema in Caversham have been shelved but a new gym is set to open next month.

Hermes, of London, wanted to convert the Caversham Health and Fitness Club unit off Church Street into a three-screen complex.

The cinema would have been above the Waitrose store with the main entrance at street level via a staircase currently used by Caversham Solicitors, which would become offices.

But the company withdrew its application before it had been determined by Reading Borough Council, the planning authority.

Concerns had been raised by the supermarket, which feared cinemagoers would park in spaces reserved for shoppers. A dozen residents and members of the fitness club also objected, with one neighbour asking for a planning condition to be imposed to stop the owner converting the cinema into a nightclub in the future.

The health and fitness club had operated from the unit for more than 30 years and was given notice to leave by August 22 last year.

The centre closed when the first coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 23 and it was hoped that it would re-open as soon as it was safe to do so.

But Hermes, the landowner, terminated the lease as it decided to push through its plans for a cinema instead.

To offset the loss of the gym, the company submitted a change of use application to open a new one at the former New Directions outreach campus, which is at the rear of the premises off Archway Road.

The council has now granted permission to convert the single-storey temporary building. The premises had been unused since the adult training college shut the site in 2017 and relocated to its main base in Whitley.

The Caversham Fitness Club will open next month.