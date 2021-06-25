Body found in hunt for missing man

A BODY has been found during a search of the River Thames at Caversham for a missing man.

Police, firefighters and specialist rescue teams began the search at about 1pm on Wednesday after a man was seen entering the water near Caversham Bridge.

A man's body was found on Thursday afternoon and his next of kin have been informed.

Thames Valley Police said the death was unexplained but not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Thank you to the emergency services, local residents and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue who assisted our officers.”