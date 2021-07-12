Personal trainers upgrade to health centre

A COUPLE with a shared passion for fitness have opened a health centre.

Isaac Smith Tibby and Sophie Melton met eight years ago while they were both working at the gym in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Caversham.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, they were running a small personal training studio in Ardler Road, Lower Caversham, so when the opportunity came to move into the former New Directions building in nearby Archway Road, they jumped at it.

The premises had been unused since the adult training college shut in 2017 and relocated to Whitley. The couple, both 31, who live together in Caversham, opened their Caversham Health Club on Monday.

It has an indoor cycle studio, a yoga and Pilates studio, members’ lounge and health bar, gym area, boot camp studio, sauna and changing rooms.

Mr Smith Tibby, who has lived in Caversham for most of his life, said they needed to make a move before feeling the effect of the pandemic on their business.

“Our studio was quite small and we worried if we would have enough space when we re-opened,” he said. “People had lost confidence by this point as well. We thought we would have to take a jump. Our aim was always to bring ourselves more into the centre of Caversham, we just didn’t think it would happen so soon.”

The old Caversham Health and Fitness Club closed last summer after operating for more than 30 years from a unit above the Waitrose supermarket in Church Street.

Hermes, of London, wanted to convert it into a cinema but the plans were withdrawn after concerns were raised by the supermarket about the parking spaces reserved for shoppers being misused.