Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Till snatched

A BURGLAR broke into a shop in Caversham before making off with the till.

They smashed through the front window of Humos in Church Street, which sells perfumes and aromatherapy supplies, at about 4am on Thursday last week.

The till was empty but the break-in damaged laminate flooring inside the unit.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33