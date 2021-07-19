Road names

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
SUGGESTIONS have been put forward for naming a road around a new development in Caversham.
It is located off Henley Road and Reading Borough Council’s planning committee will be asked to make a decision on Wednesday.
Ideas include Willow View due to the willow trees adjacent to the site, Monarch Close, in light of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and Brook View, as Berry Brook is at the southern boundary.
19 July 2021
