No insurance

A MAN has been banned for six months after he was caught driving without insurance.

Ashley McDonald, 25, of Ian Mikardo Way, Caversham, admitted to the offence when he appeared before Reading magistrates on June 29, along with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

