Teenager meets Queen before royal horse show

A TEENAGER who joined a mounted army unit last year met the Queen while performing at her first ever Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Millie Cooke, who is a gunner in the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was among the scores of riders who took part in the daily gun display and “musical drive” which closed the event on all five days between June 30 and July 4.

The 18-year-old, of Caversham, and her colleagues would charge at speed into the main arena at 7.30pm every evening, then split into groups and ride around in formation while periodically crossing paths.

They were accompanied by a band of musicians from the unit, which has a total of about 120 members.

Those in the “gun team” were towing QF 13-pounder field guns dating back to the First World War which were initially fired six times, and then a seventh after a brief wait which made onlookers jump.

The operators had to jump off their horses to let the guns off so Millie, who rides in “detachment”, was tasked with taking two in rein from her own mount and leading them a safe distance away so they didn’t get spooked.

The Saturday display was watched by the Queen, who attends the show annually to see her own Highland and fell ponies competing in a separate event.

Also in the audience on the Friday was Millie’s mother Zoe Bowen, who was proud to see her daughter in action as she had struggled with severe dyslexia in school before joining the forces.

Mrs Bowen said: “They started preparing about two weeks beforehand, including a lot of practising out in the rain, and it was so exciting to see her galloping out in front of everyone.

“Afterwards, she said she absolutely loved it — she said it had been the best week of her life and I was so pleased for her.”

Her Majesty met Millie while touring the unit’s stables a few days earlier, when the young trooper was tending to her sub-section’s Irish draught horses including her own mount Tennessee.

She smiled and gave an encouraging comment, which Millie couldn’t make out because of background noise but she acknowledged it and smiled back.

Mrs Bowen, who lives with Millie’s stepfather Ross Bowen, said: “We have no idea what she actually said — Millie said it sounded like ‘hello, darling’ but we both know it can’t have been that!

“She was working by herself but isn’t high-ranking enough to have a full conversation with the Queen, although she was very thankful for the recognition and proud to have met her even briefly. She was very friendly and took a real interest in the horses because that’s very much her thing.”

Millie passed out into the unit last December, when she was presented with the Regimental Sergeant Major’s Coin for best performance in her group during induction, and was among a small number of troopers who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor in April.

She was pressed into action with an urgent text requiring her to return to Woolwich barracks immediately and didn’t ride but was tasked with grooming the horses, including clipping their manes and polishing their hooves.

Millie now also mounts the Queen’s Life Guard in London, which the King’s Troop carries out every summer when the Household Cavalry goes away for training.

The guard leaves Hyde Park barracks every morning and passes through Hyde Park Corner, Constitution Hill and The Mall before the changing of the guard ceremony is conducted on Horse Guards Parade.

Millie, whose first shift fell on the day before the horse show, hopes one day to join the gun team and get a framed photograph of herself in action to show those who doubted her potential.

She changed secondary schools several times because she struggled to follow classes before settling at Langtree School in Woodcote, which encouraged her to take up riding at Checkendon Equestrian Centre.

She quickly showed an aptitude so applied to join the Army after chatting with recruiters at a horse show and then underwent several months’ training in physical fitness and more specialist skills.

Millie had to pass several assessments including one in which she vaulted onto a horse from the ground then rode in formation leading two others without riders.

Mrs Bowen said: “It’s going to take a while before she can join the troop’s gun team because she’s got to wait for the right opportunity but she’s enjoyed everything about it so far.

“I went up to see her in London the other day and she was leaving Whitehall just as the Prime

Minister was arriving so I wasn’t sure who to photograph!

“It’s so wonderful to see her flourishing in a job after leaving education when she was so young. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Army still hasn’t been able to put her through GCSEs or get her driving licence but that doesn’t matter because she’s learnt so many other valuable skills.

“A lot of her friends went on to college and were also hoping to get into the equestrian world but are struggling because it’s so competitive.”

Millie said: “The Royal Windsor show was one of the best things I’ve ever done since I took up riding. I was really encouraged by the audience who were cheering us on and I felt nervous on the first night even though there was hardly anybody there. It was incredible to know the Queen was watching and I was proud that we gave our best performance that night.

“It was an added pressure to have her watching but you honestly forget once you hear the noise of the crowd.”

She enjoys mounting the Queen’s Life Guard, which she will do for another fortnight or so, as tourists often stop to take photos and videos.

She said: “I could see one person was filming me for a TikTok video though I had to keep a straight face and not look at them. That can be difficult because I’m a naturally smiley person but I just stare at a monument in the distance to maintain my focus.

“I’m still really happy with my decision to join the King’s Troop - it’s been very different from what I expected but I’ve enjoyed it so much.”