Monday, 02 August 2021
A DRIVER was stabbed and robbed after being stopped by a woman who asked for directions.
The man, 37, was flagged down in Piggotts Road, Caversham, at about 9.40am on Friday, police said.
As he talked to the woman, two men emerged and stabbed him in the hand before stealing his mobile phone and some cash.
The trio then fled along Champion Road and Mill Road.
02 August 2021
