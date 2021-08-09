Seaside detective

AUTHOR Vera Morris will be signing copies of her new book at Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham, from 1pm to 3 pm on Saturday, August 21.

She spent a week in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, in September researching The Great Shroud, her fifth book in the Anglian detective series.

She says she had to sample oysters and Dover sole to help strengthen the character of Frank Diamond.

Mrs Morris lives in Caversham and is a former headteacher of Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

• The Great Shroud is published by Headline on August 19.