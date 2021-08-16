Blind man’s wing walk

A DEAF and blind man has completed a wing walk at 6,000ft for charity,

Tony Lawton, 74, from Caversham, completed the 130mph stunt on a Forties Boeing Stearman biplane at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester, on Wednesday.

It was the latest in a series of challenges he has undertaken to “push himself” since the death of wife Christine nine years ago.

He has sailed across the southern Indian Ocean with the Jubilee Sailing Trust, cycled coast to coast on a tandem, driven at 100mph, completed a 13,000ft skydive, abseiled on a bridge and enjoyed a zip wire experience.

His wing walk was in aid of the Reading Association for the Blind and he did it with the charity’s chairman Bob Bristow, who is a friend.

Mr Lawton, who who suffers from usher syndrome, said: “I have no fear at all. I know this isn’t a risk as such but it’s exciting.”

He has raised £1,210 of his £2,000 target so far.

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoney

giving.com/TonyLawton1/1