Police appeal to find missing man

A MAN from Caversham has been reported missing.

Sean Stoakes, 31, was last seen yesterday (Monday) at about 10am in Mayfield Drive and police are appealing for help to find him.

He was wearing black Puma trainers, black jogging bottoms, a burgundy polo shirt and a camouflage army jacket with a hood.

Mr Stoakes is known to frequent the Reading area and is likely to be on foot as he does not have a car or use buses often.

Detective sergeant Jon Morley, the investigating officer, said: “We are very concerned about Sean’s welfare, and we are appealing for anyone who has seen him, or who has any information which could help us locate him, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Sean is in need of medication, so it is important that we locate him as quickly as we can. Sean, if you see this appeal, please get in touch and let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43210379412.