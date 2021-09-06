Pegrum secures trophy after beating club chairman

CHRIS PEGRUM, 23, won Caversham Croquet Club’s Winslow Trophy when he beat Charles Briggs 26-19 in their AC final.

Pegrum’s victory over the club chairman was closer than the scoreline suggests and Caversham’s AC final was even tighter, David Dibben eventually beating Carol Jamieson 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.

The new champions received their trophies at a club members’ day on Saturday at which Caversham “C” also celebrated their Southern Federation Single Court handicap league title success. Other Caversham awards are as follows: GC doubles salver, Linda Allan and David Dibben; GC Walton Cup, Miriam Williams and John Walker; GC summer challenge, Gareth Hobby; AC summer challenge, Jasmine Marsh.