Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pegrum secures trophy after beating club chairman

Pegrum secures trophy after beating club chairman

CHRIS PEGRUM, 23, won Caversham Croquet Club’s Winslow Trophy when he beat Charles Briggs 26-19 in their AC final.

Pegrum’s victory over the club chairman was closer than the scoreline suggests and Caversham’s AC final was even tighter, David Dibben eventually beating Carol Jamieson 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.

The new champions received their trophies at a club members’ day on Saturday at which Caversham “C” also celebrated their Southern Federation Single Court handicap league title success. Other Caversham awards are as follows: GC doubles salver, Linda Allan and David Dibben; GC Walton Cup, Miriam Williams and John Walker; GC summer challenge, Gareth Hobby; AC summer challenge, Jasmine Marsh.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33