Driver jailed

A MAN has been jailed for dangerous driving and failing to stop after a crash.

James Pipe, 43, of Mayfield Drive, Caversham, admitted the offences while driving a Ford Transit van in Caversham Road, Reading, in June.

He was sentenced by Reading magistrates to 26 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and 12 weeks for failing to stop, to run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £250 costs.