Driver jailed

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN has been jailed for dangerous driving and failing to stop after a crash.
James Pipe, 43, of Mayfield Drive, Caversham, admitted the offences while driving a Ford Transit van in Caversham Road, Reading, in June.
He was sentenced by Reading magistrates to 26 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and 12 weeks for failing to stop, to run concurrently.
He was also disqualified from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £250 costs.
13 September 2021
More News:
‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award
A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say