Crime debate

PUBLIC meetings to discuss crime have been organised by Thames Valley Police.

The first will be outside St Anne’s Primary School in Caversham on October 15 from 3pm to 4pm.

The next will be at St Martin’s Precinct in Caversham on October 30 from noon to 1pm, followed by a third outside Hill Primary School in Emmer Green on November 12 from 3pm to 4pm.

