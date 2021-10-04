Monday, 04 October 2021

Knife girl sentenced

Reading Magistrates' Court

A TEENAGE girl was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting carrying a knife in public.

Samantha Sturgess, 19, of Ardler Road, Caversham, was sentenced by Reading magistrates after being caught in February last year.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £22 surcharge. The court ordered the knife to be destroyed.

