Drink driver

A WOMAN who admitted drink driving has been disqualified for two years.

Gabriella Timottity, 48, of Fairfax Close, Caversham, was found to be more than three times the legal limit.

She was also fined £400 and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95 by Reading magistrates.

Timottity also received a community order and was told to complete an alcohol treatment requirement for alcohol dependancy.