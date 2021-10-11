Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meeting date

THE annual meeting of Warren and District Residents’ Association will be held at the pavilion at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham on Wednesday, October 20, starting at 7.30pm.

The meeting is open to all members and a Zoom invite will be available for residents who do not want to attend in person.

If you are not a member but want to join and attend the meeting, you must register in advance. For more information, visit wadra.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33