Meeting date

THE annual meeting of Warren and District Residents’ Association will be held at the pavilion at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham on Wednesday, October 20, starting at 7.30pm.

The meeting is open to all members and a Zoom invite will be available for residents who do not want to attend in person.

If you are not a member but want to join and attend the meeting, you must register in advance. For more information, visit wadra.org