Poet visit

POET and children’s author A F Harrold will make an appearance at Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham, on Monday, October 25 at 10.30am.

The author, who lives in Reading, is known for the Fizzlebert Stump series, the story of a young boy who lives with a travelling circus.

He will read poems to children and then sign books. Tickets cost £5 per person and can be booked online at bit.ly/3lhOYXY