Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Roads to be resurfaced

A NUMBER of roads in Caversham and Emmer Green is to be resurfaced.

They are Albert Road, Hemdean Road from Oakley Road to Sheridan Avenue, Peppard Road from Kiln Road to Cavendish Road, St Anne’s Road and Woodcote Road around the junction with Highmoor Road.

They are among a series of roads across Reading which will be resurfaced in a £2million programme of works carried out by the borough council, starting this month.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33