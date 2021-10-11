Roads to be resurfaced

A NUMBER of roads in Caversham and Emmer Green is to be resurfaced.

They are Albert Road, Hemdean Road from Oakley Road to Sheridan Avenue, Peppard Road from Kiln Road to Cavendish Road, St Anne’s Road and Woodcote Road around the junction with Highmoor Road.

They are among a series of roads across Reading which will be resurfaced in a £2million programme of works carried out by the borough council, starting this month.