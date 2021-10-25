65ft phone mast plan

A 65FT high phone mast to provide 5G coverage could be erected in Caversham.

The lattice structure would be in George Street, opposite the Hills Meadow car park, and would have six antenna apertures, four 600m dishes and a fenced compound at ground level for equipment cabinets.

Waldon Telecom has applied to Reading Borough Council for planning permission on behalf of Mobile Broadband Network, which includes EE and 3.

Katy Jessop, of Waldon Telecom, says: “The location enables the whole of the surrounding area to benefit from improved 5G network coverage and has been designed to be future-proof, thus enabling other technologies to be deployed.

“In addition, EE will become the emergency services network provider.”