Monday, 25 October 2021

Spooky trail

A HALLOWEEN trail around Caversham is being organised by Warren and District Residents’ Association. 

An online map will show the homes that have been decorated for children and families to visit. 

It will be available next week to download from the association’s website, https://wadra.org

