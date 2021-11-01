Monday, 01 November 2021

Prison for attacker

A BURGLAR who attacked a cyclist has been jailed.

Jimmy Cash broke into the house in Caversham on August 4 with others.

Later that day, he made off without paying for £70 worth of fuel at the Texaco garage in Charvil. He also assaulted a cyclist by leaning out of a car window and striking them on the head.

Cash, 39, from Bishops Cleeve, Gloucestershire, admitted one count of conspiracy to burgle, one of making off without payment and one of assault. He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

