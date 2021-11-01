Halloween parade

A HALLOWEEN costume parade will be held at the pavilion on Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.

There will be a fancy dress competition for children and their pets with prizes awarded for first, second and third places in different age categories and special awards for the most scary, beautiful and creative ideas.

The event will also feature face-painting, cakes and a Halloween-themed sensory garden with drinks and snacks provided by the Warren and District Residents’ Association.