Monday, 01 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Halloween parade

A HALLOWEEN costume parade will be held at the pavilion on Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.

There will be a fancy dress competition for children and their pets with prizes awarded for first, second and third places in different age categories and special awards for the most scary, beautiful and creative ideas.

The event will also feature face-painting, cakes and a Halloween-themed sensory garden with drinks and snacks provided by the Warren and District Residents’ Association.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33