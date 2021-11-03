Man, 66, jailed for sexually assaulting girl under 13

A MAN has been jailed for three years after being convicted of sexual offences against a girl.

Martin Collins, of Lower Henley Road, Caversham, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 at Reading Crown Court in April.

The 66-year-old was sentenced at the same court on Monday and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years. He will also have to sign the sex offenders register for life.

He was convicted for offences that took place between December 31, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

Detective constable Dominique Roe, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We are pleased that the courts have found Martin Collins guilty and have sentenced him accordingly.

“We would like to praise the bravery of the victim for coming forward and supporting the prosecution.

“We hope this will encourage other victims of child sexual abuse to come forward to the police. Thames Valley Police take any allegations of sexual abuse very seriously and will seek to bring to justice anyone who commits such abuse.”