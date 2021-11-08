Costume parade held in revamped pavilion

A HALLOWEEN costume parade was held at the pavilion on Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham Heights on Saturday.

There was a fancy dress competition for children, face-painting, cakes and a spooky sensory garden.

The event, which was organised by Warren and District Residents’ Association, was the first public gathering to be held at the newly refurbished pavilion.

Elisa del Galdo, who chairs the association, said: “We were very pleased to be able to finally put on an event for the Caversham community, our first since 2016.

“The event was very successful, with about 60 children and adults participating and definitely getting into the spirit of Halloween, despite some very challenging weather conditions.

“We would like to thank our judges for doing what must have been a very difficult job with all of the beautiful, scary and creative costumes.”

The costume competition was judged by Vicky Baker, Kim Brashares and Helen Barnett.

The winners were as follows: Under

-5s — 1 Ivy Nickless; 2 Wren Ansell;

3 Matilda Evans. Highly commended — Jack McKeane.

Under-10s — 1 Rinaya Richmond;

2 Finty Ansell; Jan Ural. Highly commended — Jamie Evans.

Pet and human — 1= Tabitha Landen and Amy Harvey.

Under-16s — 1 Eliza Rowlinson-Widder; 2 Ruby Cook; 3 Reece

Baskervine.

Over 16s — 1 Scott Dudman; 2 Ben Ansell; 3 Jemma and Joanna Gale.

Best in show — the Dudmans.