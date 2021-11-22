A GREEN fundraiser will be held in Caversham on Saturday, December 4.

Plastic Free Caversham will host craft workshops at the Weller Centre in Amersham Road from 2pm to 6pm.

The group, which was founded by Anne-Marie Evans and Ayo Sokale, aims to help residents, businesses and schools become more sustainable.

Entry is by a suggested donation of £1. The proceeds will go to environmental causes.