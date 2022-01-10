Woman terrified after driver pursues her

A HEALTH worker is scared about going back to work after she was followed home after a 12-hour shift.

The woman was driving home to Goring from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading in the evening of New Year’s Day when she noticed a silver Audi was tailgating her.

The 38-year-old said: “I don’t know exactly when they started following me but I first noticed it when I was in Caversham at about 8.30pm.

“I was on my way home after a shift and stopped to pick up a Chinese takeaway and then went to a garage in Caversham.”

As she turned off the A4074 on to the B4526 towards Goring, the other driver came up beside her as if trying to overtake.

The woman said: “They would drive really close to me as if they wanted me to stop.

“At one point I thought they would overtake me but they never did and I started to think, ‘This is not right, what is going on?’.

“There was no doubt that they wanted me to stop. They were still driving really close to me and quite aggressively so at that point I knew something wasn’t right and I started looking for houses that were lit up.”

Before she reached Crays Pond, she turned into a lane, stopped her car and parked in a driveway.

She said: “I just drove into a driveway that wasn’t my house and started knocking on the door, making it look like I lived there.

“As I was at the door the car turned around at the top of the road and went back the way they came from towards Reading. Obviously they had decided that whatever they were trying to do was not successful.

“I was terrified and I’m not usually scared by most things.”

When she was sure the Audi driver had gone, she went back to her car and called her mother.

She said: “I was too terrified to drive home. I phoned my mum in tears and I said I really didn’t know what to do in case the car was still around — what if they were still watching me?

“I drove to my son’s house in Woodcote and he and his girlfriend drove back home with me and stayed with me for a while until I had calmed down.

“I phoned the police when I got home but I didn’t have a registration plate because it was dark and I couldn’t see the driver. I didn’t go to work the next day because I was too scared to drive again in the dark.

“I’ve been working night shifts for three years and nothing like that has ever happened to me before and now I’m terrified to go back to work.

“I might take a different route just to avoid that stretch of road. I was terrified and thought I was in absolute danger.

“I thought they were going to do something really horrible — I’ve never been so scared in my life.

“I just want to make people aware and don’t want it to happen to anyone else. Maybe someone has CCTV footage, which would be helpful.

“I dread to think about what could have happened if they had managed to stop me.”

Thames Valley Police said they couldn’t trace a record of the incident.