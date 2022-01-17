Ex-Mayor switches to Labour

THE former mayor of Reading has defected from the Conservatives to Labour.

David Stevens has represented Thames ward on Reading Borough Council, which comprises parts of Caversham and Caversham Heights, since 2004.

He had served as mayor on the Labour-controlled council from May 2020 to November last year.

Announcing his defection on Monday, Councillor Stevens said: “Just six weeks ago, I was handing over the chain after an 18-month stint as the town’s mayor, which had been a particularly turbulent time for Reading.

“During my time in office, I had come to work more closely with many of the Labour councillors and this experience helped confirm that we held in common a fundamental political outlook — that working for the common good of the people of Reading always comes first and that our town’s success will never be assured until every resident can share in its success.

“A week after my mayoral term had ended, the local Conservatives determined that I would not be a candidate at the forthcoming local elections, in large part because I was too keen to take a constructive and collaborative approach in opposition on the council.

“The truth, of course, is that my style was precisely because my values and Reading Labour’s values were so closely aligned.

“I never sought to be antagonistic in order to simply score political points or seek a partisan advantage — the responsibility that councillors have for their community is too important for such games.”

Council leader Jason Brock said: “It is clearly a reflection of the confidence and trust that David has in Labour to do right by Reading that he has decided to provide us with the greatest possible endorsement in joining our group.”

Councillor Jeanette Skeats, leader of the Conservative group, said it was with “great regret and sadness” that Cllr Stevens was unsuccessful in his bid to be selected as a candidate for the new Caversham Heights ward at the May elections.

She continued: “This highly regrettable decision was taken despite David serving as a Thames ward councillor for nearly 18 years with great distinction, during which time he gained the respect of colleagues and councillors on all sides of the chamber.

“David’s commitment to residents and his loyalty, both to the Conservative Party and the borough council, has been invaluable. His experience, attention to detail and good nature will be sorely missed.”