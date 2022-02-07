Water sports business angers residents again

RESIDENTS have raised concerns about a new exit from Caversham Lakes.

Cosmonaut Leisure opened a water sports business at the site, off Henley Road, in August without planning permission and had an application for retrospective planning permission refused in October.

Last month, the company installed a wooden gate which provides an exit on to a private lane.

Jenny Woodgate, from Caversham, said: “It does seem that Caversham Lakes have no respect for their surrounding areas or people. They have opened up the small wooden exit gate on a bend, which has made the lane there treacherous and dangerous.

“The bend on which the exit is situated is not only blind and dangerous at the best of times but now, with the added three inches of watery clay, it’s an accident waiting to happen.

“This time of year it is not so busy but in the summer it is going to be horrendous with no traffic management.

“My main issue is the mud on the road, which is just horrendous and people have nearly had accidents because of it.

“The fact they are running without proper planning permission is absolutely shocking. It’s not that I’m against the business in principle because I think it’s a good thing for Caversham, but there was just no thought put into that entrance and exit point.”

Cosmonaut Leisure wanted retrospective planning permission for the northern lake to be used for sport and recreation.

But the council said the development would increase traffic on the access road and the company had failed to demonstrate a safe and convenient route.

There were about 500 visitors over the August bank holiday weekend and the council received complaints about noise from seven residents of Henley Road.

The council also said the development was likely to result in a net loss for

biodiversity.

Eye and Dunsden Parish Council also raised concerns about wildlife and road safety and said the business had shown “little regard” for planning conditions.