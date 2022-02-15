Tom Daley visits lakes for Comic Relief swim

TOM DALEY was in Caversham today (15) as part of a four-day endurance challenge across the county for comic relief.

The Olympic diver swam the length of 50 swimming pools in the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake at Caversham Lakes.

Children and fans gathered to cheer Daley on and he gave out crocheted red noses to children which he had made after the previous days challenge.

Team GB rowers who train at the lake then cheered as Daley set off on his bike on a 63 mile cycle to Southampton, finishing at Southampton Diving Centre where he started his career.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds who had come to support Tom sounded a horn to start his cycle.

Daley was accompanied by four cars and three motorbikes as he rode out of Caversham lakes towards Reading.

Pupils from Queen Anne’s School lined Henley Road to cheer as Daley and the motorcade passed.

Daley was accompanied by a 40 person camera crew who are filming the challenge for a documentary called Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming.

Over the past few months they have been filming him in training and visiting some of the charities that comic relief supports.

On Monday (14) Daley started the challenge with a six mile row at the Olympic Park in London, where he won his first gold medal, before picking up his bike at the Tower of London and riding to Caversham.

Tomorrow (16) he will ride from Southampton to Dartmoor National Park where he married his husband, Dustin Lance Black in 2017, before doing a 30 mile run to Plymouth, his hometown, on Thursday.