Knitting diver draws crowd with Comic Relief challenge

TOM DALEY came to Caversham on Tuesday as part of a four-day endurance challenge for Comic Relief.

The Olympic diver swam the length of 50 swimming pools in the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake at Caversham Lakes.

Fans including children gathered to cheer him on and Daley gave out crocheted red noses which he had made.

Team GB rowers who train at the lakes then cheered as he set off on a 63-mile bike ride to Southampton, finishing at diving centre where he started his career.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds sounded a horn to signal the start of his journey.

Daley was accompanied by four cars and three motorcycles as he cycled towards Reading. Pupils and staff at Queen Anne’s School lined Henley Road and cheered as he and his motorcade passed.

Daley, 27, was accompanied by camera crew which is filming his challenge for a documentary called Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming.

Over the past few months they have been filming him in training and visiting some of the charities that Comic Relief supports.

After his swim, Daley gave his swimming cap and goggles to a child before going to shower and changing into cycling gear.

He said: “I was freezing when I came out, which is why I’ve been sitting here in the warm.

“In a minute I’ve got to get on a bike and cycle a very long way and then tomorrow I’m cycling again and then the next day I’m going to run. The thought of getting on the bike now feels like quite a lot — it’s 63 miles today and tomorrow another 130. People coming out makes it nice — they have been waiting at the tops of hills and everything, it’s amazing.”

A boy told Daley that he could ride his bike without stabilisers and the athlete replied that he might need some by the end of his ride.

He waited an hour to set off on his bike to avoid the school traffic and he couldn’t use cycle lanes because of his vehicle convoy.

Pamela Mills, from Caversham, brought her children, Thomas and Aurelia, who are in year 2 at Caversham Heights Primary School, to see Daley and both received crotched red noses.

Mrs Mills said: “They were both obsessed with watching him at the Olympics last year. They were both shy today but Tom was so nice and the red noses are so sweet — I follow his knitting Instagram account.”

Aurelia said Daley’s face looked very red after his swim.

Daley started the challenge on Monday with a six-mile row at the Olympic Park in London, where he won his first Olympic gold medal.

The boat capsized but he carried on before picking up his bike at the Tower of London and riding to Caversham.

On Wednesday he cycled from Southampton to Dartmoor National Park, where he married his husband, Dustin Lance Black, in 2017, before completing a

30-mile run to Plymouth, his home town, on Thursday.

To make a donation, visit

comicrelief.com/rednoseday/

challenges/tomdaley