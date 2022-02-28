Novelist shortlisted for award

A NOVELIST from Caversham has been shortlisted for an award.

Anita Frank is a finalist in the historical romantic novel category of the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Awards for her second novel, The Return.

The story is about a man returning home from war having made a parting pledge to his pregnant bride that he would never return.

She in turn is terrified that he will renege on his promise, threatening the life she has built for herself and their young son on the family farm. But war has changed him and he is determined to win back her heart.

Mrs Frank, a farmer’s daughter originally from Shropshire, said: “It is a huge honour to be recognised in such a strong category. It feels particularly poignant given that the novel is, in part, an ode to the countryside that I love and the farming community to which I am very proud to be connected.”

She is a mother of three and full-time carer for her youngest child who is mentally disabled.

She previously worked as a media analyst for part of the Financial Times Information Group and was communications officer for the British Bankers’ Association.

Mrs Frank said: “It has always been my ambition to be a writer and I studied history at university because even at 18 I knew I wanted to write historical fiction.”

Her debut novel, The Lost Ones, was a ghost story inspired by her childhood when she lived in a “haunted” farmhouse.

The book was shortlisted for the Historical Writers’ Association’s Debut Crown and the Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award in 2020.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in London on March 7.